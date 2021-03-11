Meals on Wheels program seeks community sponsors

EAAA officials say the Meals on Wheels program has almost tripled the number of home deliveries they do since the start of the pandemic

BREWER, Maine — An agency providing meals for homebound seniors in Eastern Maine is asking for community help this upcoming holiday season.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging, with help from more than 120 volunteers, serves 750 homebound seniors in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties.

EAAA officials said the Meals on Wheels program has almost tripled the number of home deliveries it does since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Jennifer Sheaff, nutrition manager for Meals on Wheels said now, as they get ready for the upcoming holiday season, a rise in expenses has organizers looking for $5 donations from the community to help sponsor a holiday meal.

"Our holiday meals are a more robust meal," Sheaff said. "Due to supply chain and increased costs, our food vendor has increased the cost in the meal. So in an effort to be able to continue to provide these meals to our homebound community members, we are reaching out for some additional support."

Every $5 donation will sponsor a special holiday meal for a Meals on Wheels recipient, according to Sheaff.

Donations can be made online at EAAA.org or by mailing a check payable to Eastern Area Agency on Aging, memo: Holiday Meals on Wheels, to 240 State St. Brewer, ME 04412.

This #holiday season, give the #gift of a meal to an older adult in your community. Every $5 sponsors a special holiday... Posted by Eastern Area Agency on Aging on Monday, November 1, 2021