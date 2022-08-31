Restorations being made to many gravestones in Portland's Western Cemetery

Gravestones that date back to the 1830s are getting some much-needed repairs done by a group of volunteers. They need your help to make the effort happen.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Western Cemetery in Portland is getting some repair work done on gravestones that have been broken, damaged, unreadable, vandalized, or buried.

Peter Monro re-created a volunteer group called Stewards of the Western Cemetery.

He said they at one point believed the cemetery had 6,000 people, but now there is evidence of about 3,000 people buried in those 12 acres of land.

The Western Cemetery is said to be Portland's second oldest public cemetery. Many gravestones need repair, and now initial restoration efforts are underway. Still, Monro said there's a lot of work to be done, adding that work can take years.



"Other than the Western prom itself, this is one of the largest open spaces in this neighborhood [and] one of the largest public park-like spaces. And when COVID struck, a lot of people started using this a lot more walking here because it was safe to walk here," Monro explained.

Sam Wilson is a resident who lives in the area and used to walk the cemetery for daily exercise.

"I noticed it needed a lot of work," Wilson said.

"And he came to me and said, 'Peter, that Western Cemetery is a real mess. We have to do something about that,'" Monro added.

Now, a group of volunteers is getting together to slowly but surely work on the sections of the cemetery that need the most work.

Joe Ferrannini was hired from New York to come to Maine for a few days to teach volunteers how to properly restore headstones, footstones, and other cemetery gravestones.



"We are just going to try and do the archeological part now to figure out what's here and what needs to be done to repair them," Ferrannini said. "We don't do restoration work; we do conservation work. We are stabilizing it as is, protecting it, preserving it for the future, but we will never make it look new again."



"The hardest thing to teach volunteers is that it doesn't have to be white and pretty to walk away, because everyone wants to make it look really nice," a volunteer with experience cleaning gravestones said.

"This is part of Portland's history and, in some ways, there are records here that don't exist anywhere else," Janet Alexander said.

A group of volunteers is working hard to preserve one of Portland’s oldest public cemeteries.

"We are saving this history, everybody is learning, and it's so gratifying," Ferrannini said.

Monro said more than 1,000 gravestones need some level of work done. Organizers said a small tool storage box would be created to store volunteers' tools to clean the gravesites.

Monro says the Stewards of the Western Cemetery attained a 501 (c) 3 status. The nonprofit is authorized to receive tax-deductible charitable donations and grants.



Anyone interested in volunteering or donating toward materials and tools can email stewardswesterncemetery@gmail.com.

People interested in making a donation can send a check to:

Stewards of Western Cemetery

622 Congress Street

STE 9998 # 5267

Portland, ME 04101-3368