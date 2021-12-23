Man awarded for saving York officer from being hit by car

York K-9 handler Jonathan Rogers credits civilian Jack Lowe for saving him from a swerving car while standing on the side of the road in October.

YORK, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired on Dec. 22.

A man who saved a York police officer from being hit by a car while on the side of the road in October was awarded a plaque on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on K-9 handler Jonathan Rogers' dashcam when he stopped civilian Jack Lowe for an illegally attached plate. In the video, Lowe can be heard saying, "Watch it! Watch it!" and "Go get him," as Rogers ran back to his cruiser to follow the swerving car.

"Without Jack warning K-9 Officer Rogers, this could have turned into a tragic event," police wrote in Wednesday's Facebook post.

According to a Facebook post made the day of the incident, the driver of the swerving car was arrested for operating under the influence and cited $326 for improper passing an emergency vehicle using lights.

Tonight K-9 Officer Rogers and Members of the York Police Department presented Jack Lowe with a plaque to show... Posted by York Maine Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021