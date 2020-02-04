PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

"Every 38 minutes, Make-A-Wish grants the wish of a child diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition in the United States and its territories and every five days, it is the wish of a Maine child," according to their website.

The coronavirus pandemic has put many travel wishes, as well as other wishes on hold as a public effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 is implemented.

In a press release, Kate Vickery, President and CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation said, "Hope is something that is at the forefront of what we do at Make-A-Wish every day."

Wish-come-true is a powerful motivator that gives kids the courage to continue to face and overcome their challenges.

As a response to this pandemic and the postponing of a record number of wishes, Make-A-Wish Maine launched "Messages of Hope," which will serve as the motivator until wishes can safely be granted.

Supporters and the general public are invited to spread hope and encouragement to wish kids who are waiting for their wishes to come true.

Get creative with your Messages of Hope!. There is one request- post the message to any social media channel along with the tag, @MakeaWishMaine, and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting.

Examples of messages that have already been shared by various celebrities and Make-A-Wish supporters can be viewed here.

How to bring Messages of Hope to wish kids:

Step 1: Create a message, video, song, photo, dance- whatever you can image.

Step 2: Post to any social media channel along with the tag @MakeaWishMaine, and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting.

Step 3: Tag and invite two or more of your friends to join in.

