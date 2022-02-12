Maine's small game hunting seasons ending for the spring

The next big season begins in May when it becomes legal to hunt wild turkeys.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A handful of Maine’s winter hunting seasons for small game animals are ending for the spring. The bobcat season ends on Feb. 21, while the fox season lasts until Feb. 28.

There’s also a season for snowshoe hare that ends on Feb. 28 on Vinalhaven Island and March 31 everywhere else. Hunters who pursue gray squirrels via falconry can continue to do so until Feb. 28.

The main season for squirrels ended Dec. 31. Maine’s major hunting seasons mostly take place in the fall.