Mainers took the ice for the first 'J.D.'s Power Play' hockey game to raise money for cancer patients

'Foundation4Love' hosted the event in honor of Justin 'J.D.' Nylen who died after a battle with brain cancer. All proceeds will go to New England cancer specialists.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Saturday was a first for the Foundation4Love organization. The non-profit and dozens of Mainers hit the ice at the Biddeford Ice Arena for the 'J.D.'s Power Play' hockey game. The event was held in honor of Justin 'J.D.' Nylen, who died after battling brain cancer three years ago.

“He was an awesome guy in the community that unfortunately lost his life to brain cancer after one year. He loved the game of hockey, so we are putting this on in memory of him," Foundation4Love Co-founder Leah Robert said.

Nylen's wife Mary is the Secretary of the Board of Directors for the non-profit. She said watching people from the community come to the public skate, silent auction, and hockey game meant the world to her.

“Doing an event like this and being able to take something that obviously is completely heartbreaking but to make something really good come out of it in a way that would mean so much to my husband," she added.

After a few hours of a free public skate, UMaine Alums took on the 'Foundation4Love All-Stars' in a friendly battle on the ice.

Foundation4Love was founded with a goal to support people battling cancer and provide them and their families with a number of programs and services. Robert co-founded the organization when her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We really wanted to create a non-profit in the same situation that my sister was in. So, we really wanted to provide services to the patient, or the cancer survivor, to disconnect with their cancer and connect with their families," she added.