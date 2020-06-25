Mainers gather to support first responders and emergency personnel

A show of support this afternoon on the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge connecting Bangor and Brewer. Supporters say public safety personnel are always there to help.

BANGOR, Maine — A Blue Flag Wave happed Thursday evening at the Joshua Chamberlin Bridge that connects Brewer and Bangor.

Representative Dick Campbell of Orrington and Bucksport (District 130) says the lack of respect for police departments right now bothers him and many other residents. People gathered to show their appreciation to them and all the other emergency personnel.

Campbell says police officers, fire crews, EMT's and other public safety and emergency personnel are always there to help.

Supporters brought flags and signs, all to give thanks to all public safety and emergency personnel.

