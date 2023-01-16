Maine farmers continue providing fresh produce for others in need

The Good Shepherd Food Bank program launched in 2010 and has grown to 90 farm partners across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

WELLS, Maine — In the town of Wells, but a world away from the seaside mansions that line the beaches to the east, Bill Spiller, 82, set out for one last chore for the day on his sprawling farm.

He said his father first had him leading horses when he was three, and he's been farming ever since.

As he fired up a pole saw and began pruning twisted apple trees in the middle of a driving snowstorm one January afternoon, he said he'd keep working his land until he trained someone well enough to care for it instead.

"When you get older, stuff gets heavier," he admitted with a laugh.

It's hard work, but the family farm has been "profitable enough," he said.

If he were farming just for himself and his wife Anna, he could retire by now. But something else now keeps him doing chores in the bitter cold, and planting a wide assortment of vegetables in the summer.

Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn distributes 32,000,000 pounds of food each year—much of it canned or boxed, which can easily be shipped and stored. But, 2,000,000 pounds is sold annually to them, at a discount, from 90 Maine farmers, including the Spillers. It's called "Mainers Feeding Mainers."

Nancy Perry is the senior sourcing manager with Good Shepherd. She explained that the Spillers joined the program in its infancy in 2010, and have been advisors and providers ever since.

"I look at it that it's a win-win situation," Perry said of the program. "It's Maine people that are growing produce, that's going to individuals and families that are in need; the products [are] staying in Maine."

The money and food stay in Maine, and families get free food as fresh as at the grocery store.

"It’s so nutritious for them," Perry said. "And to give them that hopefully does help them have a better day; go home with a smile on their face and be able to offer their families some fresh produce."

Going on 14 years and counting, more than 50,000 pounds sold to Good Shepherd in 2021, and Spiller is happy planting a few extra rows to sell at a discount.

"We're here to make it a better world for other people, not just ourselves," he said.



No one goes hungry if Spiller Farm can help it.