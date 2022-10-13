Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say

The winter months are fast approaching, and the number of shelter beds is outpaced by the number of unhoused people. Coats, sleeping bags, and tents are a priority.

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter.

Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is because she was unsheltered in Portland for years.

"I've been here. There's a lack of resources sometimes. It's hard for people around here to ask. Whether they are homeless or not, they are still human beings, and we need to help them," Dufour said.

She now runs the Facebook group and advocacy page MHAST, or Mental Health and Addiction Support Team.

Dufour said she has noticed the population of unhoused people increase in Portland over the years.

According to a Maine Housing Survey, there were 4,400 people experiencing homelessness in Maine as of Jan. 25. That is twice the amount compared to the same time last year.

"They need help, and they need housing now," Dufour said. "It doesn't take that much to help. It really doesn't. It's sad because we just lost someone last year. She froze to death."

John Leighton, who has been in and out of housing for years, said there needs to be larger support for residents ahead of the winter months.

"It's never enough. As cold as it's been these last few nights, it's going to be a cold winter," Leighton said.

But even for those who can't access shelter space, whether for drug-related reasons, spacing, or aggression, there is hope in the form of Elena's Way, a new shelter provided by Preble Street. It has 40 beds and is open 24 hours every day.

Andrew Bove, vice president of social work with Preble Street, said this shelter is unique in that it provides a space for people to use, who normally aren't allowed in other shelters.

"We're super excited about our new shelter, but we know it's not enough to meet the need," Bove said. "Local shelters are full in Portland. Shelters have been full. We know these programs are in Jeopardy."

Deena Metzler handles donations at Preble Street. She said the items needed this winter more than in previous years are tents and sleeping bags.

"More people than past years are sleeping outside and don't have a choice to sleep elsewhere. People need that cold-weather gear," she said.

Metzler said donations of all kinds are welcome. But extra large winter coats are great as people who sleep outside used larger clothing items to layer on top of each other.

She said the Preble Street reception area is open for donations Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. The location for non-food items is 18 Portland St. in Portland.