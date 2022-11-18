Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference returns with in-person event

Over 100 volunteer leaders met in Belfast for the only statewide conference of its kind.

BELFAST, Maine — Back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference was held in Belfast at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Friday.

The conference is the only statewide opportunity like this for leaders in volunteer programming.

Organizers hope that by getting all the leaders together, they will network, learn, and begin to work with one another.

More than 100 of those leaders were in attendance, making those important connections.

“Most folks are not trained to be leaders of volunteers when they go through school, or they come into a community. And this is one of the ways that we offer that opportunity so people can feel like, ‘Okay, I know what I’m doing.'” Maryalice Crofton, executive director for Volunteer Maine, said.

Crofton added that volunteer managers can easily start to feel underappreciated and overwhelmed and hopes the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference can help those in attendance feel not so isolated.