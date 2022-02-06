Maine volunteer honored for helping veterans for over 20,000 hours

Walter "Dan" Hill was honored for his dedication for helping Maine Veterans.

AUGUSTA, Maine — There are more than 8,700 hours in a year, and it'd be amazing to see a world where everyone volunteered even half of that time helping veterans.

Well, one Maine man has done that, times two and then some.

Walter "Dan" Hill, 79, of Mount Vernon, was recently recognized by The VA Healthcare System for 20,000 volunteer hours helping Maine veterans.

Those hours were spent caring for veterans, giving them rides to Togus, coordinating Masonic donations to the veterans, and more.

Hill has been a Mason for 41 years, and his fellow masons surprised him at Togus when he was awarded the James H Parke Achievement Tray for his volunteer hours.

“Not only do the patients appreciate what we do here, but the staff, they give us things to do that are important and that our patients need. So we are very dedicated to the system here, and as far as myself is concerned, every hour of that 20,000 hours has been a joy to me,” Hill said.

Hill plans to continue volunteering his time until his body can't take anymore, or until he reaches 40,000 hours.