Maine trucker goes to national competition

BANGOR, Maine — In May of 2022, Haleigh Fickett from Corinth competed in the Maine State Truck Driving Championship.
The competition is a test that requires the drivers to prove their knowledge of safety checks and driving skills.
Fickett came in 1st place in the Tanker Truck class, and it was her first year competing.
She’s also making history as the first woman from Maine to compete in the National Truck Driving Championships.
“I am just so excited to go that I will be happy no matter how things turn out. Am I going to go and do my absolute best? Of course. I would absolutely be mind blown if I came home with any trophy, regardless of first place or not, but at the end of the day, the fact that I get to go and experience this my first year competing it’s an amazing feeling.” Fickett said.
Fickett will be heading to Indianapolis in August to compete in the national competition.