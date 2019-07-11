AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police and the Maine State Troopers Foundation have announced that the 2019 State Police Commemorative Plate will support Honor Flight Maine.

Designated troopers will start displaying the plates on Veterans Day, Nov 11, 2019, and they will remain on the cruisers until the end of the month.

Chief of the Maine State Police Col. John Cote says, “We are privileged to team with the Maine State Troopers Foundation to honor all veterans during the month of November and to heighten awareness of the unique mission of Honor Flight Maine,”

Honor Flight Chairperson Laurie A. Sidelinger said in response, “On behalf of all of us at Honor Flight Maine who Volunteer and serve the Veterans of Maine, we thank you dedicated public servants for this opportunity to ’ride with pride’ with our organization’s name and logo on each Maine State Police Trooper’s vehicles."

Honor Flight Maine is a nonprofit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their service and sacrifices. The group flies the heroes to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials.

NEWS CENTER Maine holds an annual telethon to raise money for Honor Flight. This year's telethon will be on November 21. Last year, enough money was raised for an extra trip this year.

