Maine seeks input on plan to expand broadband

The digital divide is leaving some with no or limited access to the internet and new technology to improve businesses and lifestyles.

MAINE, USA — The lack of fast, reliable, and affordable broadband is a major problem in rural, suburban municipalities across America.

Maine wants residents to share how best the state can lessen the digital divide, particularly for residents in rural towns, low-income households, those with language barriers, seniors, and members of vulnerable populations across the state.

The state wants citizens to fill out a broadband survey.

The survey asks about internet usage, affordability, and access.

Maggie Drummond-Bahl, strategic partnership director with the Maine Connectivity Authority is urging all to fill out the survey because your input matters to help to develop the broadband strategy for the state of Maine.

"Our overarching goal is to make sure that we are able to draw as much funding as possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to the state of Maine," she said. "So, the very best plan will be a plan that all of you give us feedback into, to make sure that we make the very best investments with these dollars that are coming to Maine.”

Officials say responses from all residents are vital while they develop a broadband plan.

A link to the survey is on the Maine Connectivity Authority's website here.

Submissions are due by April 14.