Maine Rotary Club helps save lives in Ukraine

Dacian Coita has been a Rotarian in his home country of Romania for years. He connected with the Biddeford-Saco Club in March and paid them a visit on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACO, Maine — The attacks on Ukraine have continued for almost eight months after Russia invaded the country in February. World leaders gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the best ways to continue support for Ukraine.

Back home, Mainers have also pitched in to support those affected by the war.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than seven million Ukrainians left their home country. Thousands more inside the border still need support.

The Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club was first made aware of that need in March. Dacian Coita, a fellow Rotarian from Romania, joined the club's meeting over zoom.

“When we heard on Feb. 24 what was just happening, all the world, especially ourselves, were shocked thinking about the tragedies our fellow [Rotarians] were going through," Coita said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Coita was in Maine visiting the Biddeford-Saco Rotarians at their meeting at Run of The Mill in Saco.

“We’ve developed a wonderful friendship," he added. “With their support, we were really able to make a difference.”

Mainers in the club were able to raise donations and supplies that, through Coita's help, made their way to assist Ukraine's displaced by the war.

"There’s such a need. [There are] 1.4 million Rotarians in this world, and we just needed to band together in some way and come to the aid of these people," Club President Brenda Pollock said.

Pollock has been president since summer and said for more than 100 years, Rotarians "pick up the people who fall through the cracks."

Coita was able to show the club members just how their donations and effort made an impact through a presentation with photos of Ukrainians that were helped.

"[Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club members] were really heavily, personally involved in rescuing lives, saving lives," Coita added.