SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine's statewide "Stay Healthy at Home" order is especially challenging for children with special needs and their families. That's why the Maine non-profit Robbie Foundation is sending out dozens of fidget kits to families.

A post on the group's Facebook page reads in part, "As we all know, our population of children with special needs is in a higher risk category and we need to take extra precautions to keep them healthy. As we make difficult decisions to minimize exposure, we are challenged with finding the patience and strength to push through every day. We know that this is a trying time for the whole family."

The kits are filled with brightly colored sensory toys to keep little hands busy and little minds focused. Each kit includes a note that reads: Let's fidget together! This is a story about you. Sometimes I don't think people know how I feel. When people tell me to stop talking, sit down, stay still and pay attention, I just can't stop and it makes me feel bad. Fidgets help me with all of this. If I carry my pouch of fidgets with me and have them everywhere I go, I'll feel better!"

Several recipients of the kits have sent photos back to the foundation, showing the children with beaming smiles as they open the pouches and try out the toys.

Robbie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization whose purpose is to improve the quality of life for children living with disabilities. The organization provides adaptive equipment, assistive technology and therapy treatment not covered by insurance.

