Maine motorcycle association gives back to Waterville nonprofit in style

WATERVILLE, Maine — One nonprofit had a handful of visitors in their parking lot Saturday afternoon, looking to give back to the community while riding in style.

Freemasons adjacent motorcycle association Widows Sons of Maine rides all across the state, and oftentimes looks to give back to the communities they ride along with.

"One of our main focuses in that philanthropy is to make sure that charity gets spread around the state," Widows Sons of Maine President Aaron Newhall said.

Seventy-seven bikes pulled into Maine Children's Home to deliver a $3,000 dollar check donation for the nonprofit.

"There's big hearts underneath these vests; they go a long way ... We try to make sure people that have needs don't have those needs at the end of the day," Newhall added.

Organization leaders said they appreciate both the financial support but especially the social support from the crew.

The nonprofit currently relies mostly on donations, which help fund multiple programs aimed at building up the greater community's youth through supportive programs and counseling.

"So this really allows us to continue to serve the most vulnerable youth and children of our community," Maine Children's Home Executive Director Candace Marriner said.

To return the favor, both groups enjoyed each other's company with an outdoor cookout on the Maine Children's Home campus.

Both the Widows Sons of Maine and Maine Children's Home said they are looking into making the event an annual outing.