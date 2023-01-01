Maine Medical Center announces first baby born in 2023 at hospital

PORTLAND, Maine — The first baby born at Maine Medical Center on New Year's Day 2023 was delivered early Sunday morning, the hospital reported.
Esther Florandy Saint Aude was born weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces at about 2:30 a.m. to parents Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, according to a news release from Maine Medical Center.
"We are so happy to welcome our daughter," Saint Aude and Los said in the release.
A spokesperson with Northern Light Health system said no babies were born at their hospitals as of noon Sunday.
