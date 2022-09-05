Maine honors fallen law enforcement officers

The street in front of the memorial was shut down for the ceremony, as columns of officers marched from Capitol Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — The springtime sun was brilliant. The wind was strong, carrying the tone of bagpipes and the short boom of a 21-gun salute.

Aside from those sounds, the annual observance at the Maine Law Enforcement Memorial was a suitably quiet and solemn event, as Maine paused to honor all those in law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The street in front of the memorial was shut down for the ceremony as columns of officers marched from Capitol Park, then stood in formation facing the memorial.

All of Maine’s state law enforcement — Maine State Police, Warden Service, Marine Patrol, Maine Forest Service, and Department of Corrections — were represented, along with the Criminal Justice Academy.

Also in formation were officers from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, as the name of their own Deputy Luke Gross was added to the ranks of the fallen. Gross was killed in 2021, hit by a car as he'd stopped to help a driver who'd had an accident.

Gross’ service was honored by Gov. Janet Mills, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, and Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills, the current head of the Chiefs of Police Association. The deputy’s family also took part in the ceremony.

The names of all Maine’s fallen officers were read. A wreath was placed on the memorial as bagpipes played Amazing Grace, and the bugle played Taps.

The Maine Legislature, which was meeting in session in the State House, recessed the House and Senate so members could walk to the memorial and observe the ceremony.