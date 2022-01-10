x
Maine grants to improve senior transportation in rural areas

Maine has one of the oldest median ages in the country.
MAINE, USA — A charitable foundation in Maine is giving out a series of grants to help with transportation for older residents of the state. 

The Maine Community Foundation said programs that help older residents with transportation will receive more than $140,000. 

The foundation said the grants would help with services such as volunteer transportation programs and food delivery. 

It says the grants will be especially helpful in rural parts of the state.

