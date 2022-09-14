Newcastle farmer gives out thousands of free flower bouquets to spread joy

Erica Berman runs Veggies to Table in Newcastle. She is spreading hope and joy to community members by giving them flower bouquets from her one-acre farm.

NEWCASTLE, Maine — Veggies to Table is a nonprofit farm in Newcastle that grows organic produce and flowers. A large portion of the farm's products are donated to community members experiencing food insecurity.

Erica Berman runs the farm with her husband. So far this year, she has assembled and donated 634 fresh flower bouquets to different organizations and community members, all in an effort to spread joy and hope. In 3 seasons, more than 2,500 bouquets.

"We've got a lot to do, a lot of places for these flowers to go," volunteer Marion Mundy said. "You know, if I can help a little bit, I am very grateful to be able to do that."

The free flower bouquets go to local hospitals, stores, the YMCA, police and fire departments, churches, food pantries, schools, and community members.

Berman grows all the flower varieties at her one-acre farm.

"Dill, borage, calendula, garlic scapes, rudbeckia, different kinds of amaranths, ageratums, mint," she said, listing some of the flower varieties on her farm.

Berman calls her volunteers "flower queens."

"I mean, I've always loved flowers, and I've started giving them away even the first season. But especially last season, we gave to the hospitals and all the different workers at the hospital; we gave to the veterans' hospital; we gave to the CDC; we went to all sorts of local businesses and schools," Berman added.

"You'll see how happy it makes people," Berman expressed.

The volunteers say the impact the flowers make on people makes all the effort worth it.

"It just lifts you up, and it's just a very zen thing. I am a yoga teacher, so it just sort of fit with everything for me, and it feeds me and feeds others," volunteer Susan Sproul, who assembles flower arrangements, said. "It just seemed like the perfect fit ... and when that happens, usually you have staying power."

"We call it flower joy," Berman said.



On the day NEWS CENTER Maine stopped by, volunteers made 80 bouquets in a few hours and delivered them to the local hospital, the YMCA, and the food pantry. All who received them were very appreciative.

Berman said she actually gives out more flower bouquets than she sells.



If you have a fresh flower bouquet and want it to last at least a week, Berman recommends you change the flowers' water every day, put them in the shade, and cut the stems equally so they all get the same amount of water.

Berman told NEWS CENTER Maine her goal with the nonprofit farm is to help end hunger in Maine. She donates thousands of pounds of produce to local families and organizations in Maine.

Berman and her husband are running a unique sweepstakes that ends on Sept. 17. The grand prize is an event-filled week-long stay in Paris, France.



Click here for more information on that trip.

To learn more about Veggies to Table, click here.

