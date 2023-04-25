Maine Day Week at UMaine aims to rekindle community service tradition

Maine Day at the University of Maine started in 1935 as a day of service but evolved into a day of partying. This year, the university decided to make a change.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORONO, Maine — A longstanding tradition at the University of Maine to encourage volunteerism has been refocused this year.

What was Maine Day became a week for volunteerism and fun activities on and off the UMaine campus in Orono.

Maine Day started in 1935 as a day of service but evolved into a day of partying for students. So this year, the university made a change.

A dedicated committee comprised of faculty, students, and staff reenvisioned the day of service tradition into a weeklong set of activities. From clean-up projects to food drives, to barbeques and parades, this week, UMaine faculty, students, and staff are encouraged to participate.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said she's pleased with what's transpired thus far.

"It's fantastic. You can see our students already today—even on a chilly day—are out helping to make our campus even more beautiful," Ferrini-Mundy said.

She added, "Students are helping to be a part of the community, helping to make a difference for people that they live and work and learn with here at the University of Maine."

For the rest of the week, the community can expect to see students involved with beautification on and off campus. Students can look forward to a big barbeque and block party, a parade, and other treats for their efforts—just to name a few.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories