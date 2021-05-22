Maine churches ease restrictions as indoor mask order goes away

Maine’s indoor mask order goes away on Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Catholics will soon return to churches with greatly relaxed restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Maine’s indoor mask order goes away on Monday.

On that same day, the diocese of Portland told the Associated Press, that 141 of its churches will not only eliminate mask requirements in most settings, but they will no longer require spaced seating. “Pew seating arrangements that establish six or more feet of distance between people are also eliminated that day,” the diocese told the AP.

“The church is also restoring distribution of Communion to homebound Catholics, and indoor choir practices can be held without distancing,” according to the AP.