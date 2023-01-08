Falmouth-based nonprofit with ties to Haiti sheds light on country's unrest

"Unfortunately the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate," the nonprofit's executive director, said.

MAINE, USA — A nurse from New Hampshire and her daughter are still missing after reportedly being kidnapped Thursday near Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Falmouth-based nonprofit, Konbit Sante Cap-Haitien Health Partnership, has ties to Haiti and is shedding light on the country's civil unrest.

Konbit Sante provides technical and financial support to Cap-Haitien health institutions to help them provide care. Its executive director said some areas of the country are facing more violence than others.

"Unfortunately the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate," Tezita Negussie, Konbit Sante's executive director, said. "Luckily, we're in the north in Cap-Haitien, and it's one of the few areas in the country right now that's safe, that's calm, that's peaceful."

Negussie, lives in Haiti's second-largest city, Cap-Haitien, about five hours north of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil was reportedly kidnapped.

"That tragedy is being repeated over and over and over again with local people as well who are terrorized and really don't have anybody who has their backs," Nathan Nickerson said.

Nickerson has traveled to Haiti more than 100 times, at one point serving as the nonprofit's executive director and now as its strategic advisor.

He said the instability of the nation's capital has a ripple effect on the rest of the nation, and people are struggling to get basic necessities like food, fuel, and health care.

"The only fuel available the last time I was in Cap a little bit ago was, you know, buying it from a 10-year-old selling it on the black market on the side of the road."

Kegussie said health institutions in Cap-Haitien the nonprofit partners with are seeing doctors and nurses in particular leaving the country.

She said in Cap-Haiten, health care providers are struggling with inflation and paying staff, but their doors remain open unlike some hospitals in the nation's capital.

"Health care in Porta-au-Prince is very difficult to access, which is different from here in Cap-Haitien," Negussie said.

While so many Haitians struggle to access care, Negussie said it's devastating to know Dorsainvil was kidnapped trying to help meet Port-au-Prince's health care needs.