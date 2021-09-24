'Luke was an amazing man': The community remembers Deputy Luke Gross

Those who knew Deputy Luke Gross say he had a very positive influence on the community.

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — It's been a difficult time for Hancock County and the entire state as they mourn the loss of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross. Gross died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 3 in Trenton.

Those who knew him said he had a very positive influence on the community.

"Luke was an amazing man," said Stacey Herrick, director at Emmaus Homeless Shelter.

Herrick said she knew Gross for more than 30 years. She said he would show up to the shelter on calls and donate supplies during Christmas.

"He was widely respected from anyone who cross paths with him. He would make everyone feel comfortable," said Herrick.

He also visited Island Community Center in Stonington. Beth Sullivan, who was a camp leader at the time, said she had Gross come to the camp to be a positive influence.

"He has asked, 'who wants to go sit in the truck?' They all were just so eager to go out and push every button and siren and stomp all over his seats. He didn't care. He thought it was the best thing in the whole entire world," said Beth Sullivan, a former camp leader at Island Community Center.

The memories are what Herrick, Sullivan, and an entire community will hold onto.