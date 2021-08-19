'Love for Luke' spreads kindness in honor of 12-year-old boy

Two moms in the Waterboro community are working to honor the boy and man that were hit by a car and killed outside Cozi Corner Cafe.

WATERBORO, Maine — The community of Waterboro and beyond is coming together to spread kindness in honor of 12-year-old Luke Stephenson.

Luke and 45-year-old Mark Schepis were hit and killed outside of the Cozi Corner Cafe in East Waterboro last month while waiting outside the restaurant with their families.

Now, two moms in the community, Crystal Arsenault and Shana Anthony want to do something to help their children and the community grieve. They created a Facebook page called 'Love for Luke' where people can share how they are 'paying it forward.'

"There's a lot that goes on in the world and to be able to kind of give back or to see a community come together to give back is huge," Arsenault said.

"Just to see the outpouring of people that are caring and people that are doing all these wonderful things," said Anthony.

The Facebook group has more than 800 members. People are paying for other's coffee and toll money, and are handing out cards with Luke's picture on it.

"I've seen people post that they were doing kindness in New York and New Hampshire," said Anthony.

"Luke's tragic death has been so hard for our family. We're overwhelmed (in a good way) by the way our community has shown their comfort and support," Luke's aunt Marianne Stephenson said.

Waterboro's town administrator said the community is helping to raise funds to install memorial benches for both Luke and Mark at Friendship Park.

Charles Stoddard, 64, the man who police said was behind the wheel of the car that hit them, faces two counts of manslaughter.