Longtime Westbrook, Maine, Food Pantry director steps down

As 82-year-old Jeanne Rielly steps away from her position, others at the pantry are thankful for all she has done

WESTBROOK, Maine — A sign hanging over the Westbrook Food Pantry that reads "Thank You Jeanne" is hard to miss as the pantry says goodbye to its director Tuesday.

Jeanne Rielly has been volunteering at the food pantry for 22 years and during that time, other volunteers say she has done just about everything the pantry needed.

"I just somehow kept getting involved," Rielly said, laughing.

"She keeps us on our toes," Sondra Taylor, Westbrook Food Pantry secretary said with a laugh."And keeps track of a lot of the little nitty-gritty, day to day."

Day after day, year after year, Rielly kept coming back for more.

"You can't but be happy that you're doing something," she said.

After 22 years, Jeanne Rielly is stepping down from her position as director at the Westbrook Food Pantry. We’ll learn more about what she’s done for the community tonight at 6 #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/nRHgNMHyzC — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) October 26, 2021

Now, at 82-years-old, she's stepping down from her position. Those she's worked with are sad to see her go, but thankful for the impact she's made on them.

"She's been a friend to all of the volunteers and board members and clients," Taylor said.

Rielly has been through other transition periods with the food pantry before but decided it was time to slow down and spend more time with family.

"I've been involved with five moves that the pantry has made and it just needs fresh faces and fresh ideas," she said.