BANGOR, Maine — A roundtable with local small businesses and economic development stakeholders in Bangor spoke about the impact of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) in Maine, how to improve its program and free services provided for small business owners and how to bring it to more businesses throughout the state.

Not many people know the SBDC is a free resource for small business owners to use and get advice or guidance on whether you are planning to open a small business or already have one.

"These are free services that can really help people successfully start a business, or take one that they have and grow it. It's something that I've been working on re-authorizing in Congress, Rep. Golden said. "We passed through the House the bill that would be necessary to keep the program going for another ten years, and that's important for a place like Maine."

Help like evaluating numbers, knowing where and how to better use your money, helping people make the best choices for their small business to succeed, advice with financial, crediting, marketing, and business planning.

"You know, it doesn't matter if it's a new business or an existing business," Mike Wilcox of Wilcox Wellness & Fitness said."To get a different perspective and get you to think differently will no question lead to success."

Just in 2019, business advisors from the SBDC worked with clients to establish 133 new small businesses creating 600 jobs.

To find more information on the services SBDC provides contact them through their main website that has guidelines on how to best reach them.

Maine Small Business Development Centers:

Auburn

Augusta

Bangor

Biddeford

Brunswick

Caribou

Ellsworth

Portland

Waterville

Wiscasset

NCM

