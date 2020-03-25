SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Local Helping Local is a multi-faceted initiative launched by Town & Country FCU that is aimed at helping and supporting our local businesses and communities impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Town & Country FCU virtually presented the staff at Southern Maine Agency on Aging (SMAA) a $5,000 contribution to support the Meals on Wheels program in Cumberland and York counties on March 25. The financial impact of this program amid this outbreak has been significant, according to recent reports.

“Meals on Wheels serves a very important role in providing meals to older Mainers, who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, so we are pleased to be able to support this critical program and service,” said David Libby, President and CEO of Town & Country FCU.

Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging said in a press release, "Town and Country's donation to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging is just another example of their support and dedication to Southern Maine. Thanks to their gift, SMAA will be able to continue to serve meals and essential services to thousands of older adults in York and Cumberland Counties. We are grateful for Town & Country's continued commitment to our communities."

Jon Paradise, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications at Town & Country, added that the credit union has also begun an online initiative through its Facebook page aimed at supporting local restaurants.

In order to support our local restaurants, those who visit the Facebook page are asked to list a local restaurant they would like to support. There will be a daily giveaway of gift cards to local restaurants- each winner will be chosen at random

Local restaurants are a critical part of our community so we are pleased to spotlight and help them, as well. We will continue to look for additional ways to help our “local” community in the coming days and weeks.”

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage:

RELATED: Maine United: Coming together when we all need to stay apart

RELATED: Bowdoin College donates medical supplies to local hospitals

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: $2 trillion rescue deal reached; Prince Charles has virus

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine

RELATED: Parent and staff member associated with South Portland schools test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Bangor Savings temporarily closes five branches due to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Inmate at Cumberland County Jail tests negative for COVID-19

RELATED: Gorham High School students create social distancing PSA aimed at their peers

RELATED: Governor Mills has a message for those coming to Maine during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist