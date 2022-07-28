'Lobster Lady,' 102, to be part of 2022 Lobster Festival Parade

The 2022 Big Parade theme is "We Are All Champions."

ROCKLAND, Maine — The story of a 101-year-old Mainer still working hard in the lobster industry went viral in 2021. Now, at 102, she's set to be part of the Maine Lobster Festival Big Parade in Rockland this year.

A news release from the Maine Lobster Festival stated Virginia Oliver, the famed "Lobster Lady," will be escorted in the parade by the Owls Head Transportation Museum on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

The parade will take place on Main Street and is one of the largest in the Pine Tree State.

Oliver's story went viral after NEWS CENTER Maine reported on it in 2021. Read more about her life and career here.

For more information on the Maine Lobster Festival, click here.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated Oliver would be the grand marshal in this year's parade. She was chosen to be grand marshal in 2020, but the event was canceled due to COVID. This year she will be in the parade but will not lead it.]