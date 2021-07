Littleton Fire Chief Dwight Copperthwaite said the town landmark caught fire Monday.

LITTLETON, Maine — Watson Settlement Bridge on Framingham Road in Littleton caught fire Monday afternoon.

Fire chief Dwight Copperthwaite said firefighters battled the flames on the covered bridge for six hours.

He said the bridge is a town landmark built in 1911 and underwent a $1 million restoration in 2015.

Crew from Monticello and Houlton also responded.