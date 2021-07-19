$1K reward being offered for information that leads to arrest in Littleton bridge fire

A local business will provide the $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said

LITTLETON, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest on the fire that completely destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge on July 19.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release that the money is being donated by a local business as officials continue to investigate the incident on Framingham Road caught fire

The bridge located on Framingham Road was built in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It underwent a $1 million restoration in 2015.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking that people who want to go see the damage keep a safe distance as the bridge is now structurally unsafe.