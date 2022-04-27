Lewiston and Auburn public libraries bring the community together through reading

The Lewiston/Auburn Read is a city-wide initiative where people of the community can bond over reading a book. This year’s book is ‘Front Desk’ by Kelly Yang.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston and Auburn public libraries, along with local public schools and the City of Lewiston, are teaming together for the 2nd annual Lewiston/Auburn read.

This is an initiative that aims to bring the community together by having neighbors, friends, family, classmates, and everyone in the community reading the same book.

This year, the community chose the book ‘Front Desk’ by Kelly Yang.

“It’s all about community. It’s about bringing people and kids together. You are really just reading one book together so you can relate to the characters. And it really shares an empathy and comradery with neighbors, and your dentist, and librarians, and teachers, and your principal, and your classmates. So it really helps kids connect to the rest of the world, to the people around them, and helps build community across ages and across backgrounds,” said Sara Turner, Children’s Librarian for the Lewiston Public Library.

This year includes in-person events, which is a welcome change from last year’s online only events. You can find the full list of events on Lewiston Public Library’s website.

Another change from last year is that Auburn has joined the community read.

“I think that this is showing that we are LA. We are one. We are going to read a book together no matter what river you are over,” said Brandon Dyer, Children’s Librarian for Auburn Public Library.

“I think having Auburn participate this year is going to make an even more wonderful community read because now it’s two communities getting to bond together and really share in that experience,” said Turner.

‘Front Desk’ is geared towards fourth to sixth graders but whether you are a teenager, an adult, or a parent whose child is too young to read, you can still enjoy the book.

“The book is geared towards 4th to 6th grade but it is really a great book for all ages to read. We have grandparents that are reading to their grandkids. Even as an adult reading this book it’s actually set in the earlies 90’s so I could relate to it for the time period.” said Turner.

“I think it’s a great way to form friendships, form a bond, but also continue learning and improving their literacy, no matter if they can or cannot read the book, they are going to have someone that’s going to read it to them,” said Dyer.