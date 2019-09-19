PORTLAND, Maine — The largest cannabis conference in the Northeast is coming to Maine's largest city next month.

The New England Cannabis Network says the 5th Annual Maine Cannabis Convention will take place in Portland on October 5 and 6. The event is expected to bring more than 150 exhibitors and more than 30 speakers to the state.

The event is geared at people who work in the cannabis industry as well as growers and consumers. New England Cannabis Network says the convention "is designed specifically to help educate, promote, and develop state-wide cannabis resources and networking opportunities."

The keynote speaker at this year's event is Shay Stewart-Bouley, a Maine-based writer.

The event is taking place at Portland Sports Complex. It's also the Northeast's longest-running cannabis conference according to organizers.

