Kennebunkport's Christmas Prelude returns in person for 40th year

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A tradition in Kennebunkport is back in person for its 40th year. Christmas Prelude kicks off Dec. 2, and volunteers are ready to welcome back more people.

“Having people coming back into our community to see just the magic of Christmas is beyond words,” Tina Hewett, a board member with Kennebunkport Business Association, said.

The prelude is put on by the Kennebunkport Business Association. It attracts more than 5,000 people to the town.

Last year it was virtual. In order to have more people back this year, the president of the Kennebunkport Business Association said there will be sanitizing stations and masks on hand for anyone who needs one. To minimize crowds, they also won’t be having a traditional tree lighting ceremony.

“The local community and visitors are very excited. We have people who travel from across the country to come here,” Paul Humphrey, president of Kennebunkport Business Association, said.

