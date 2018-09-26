PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its second season of Kegs & Issues.

Kegs & Issues, a play off of the Chamber's signature event, Eggs and Issues, will be held at a late afternoon time, have a keynote speaker presenting on about timely topics and allow for networking as you sample some local brews.

Season 2 will bring four Kegs and Issues events to Aura, in Portland, Maine.

On Wednesday, September 26 James Morin, Co-owner and COO of Flowfold, will take the stage to talk about the Maine-based outdoor gear's roots, present, and future.

James Morin is a Maine native and a graduate of UMaine, class of 2010.

Ticket information for Kegs & Issues. Each ticket includes one drink and food.

NOTE: Attendees must be 21 years or older to attend.

Check back for future speakers at the next 3 Kegs & Issues events.

