(South Portland) – New teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a crash than any other age group (AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety). Some of the biggest factors involve using a smart phone, talking to other passengers, speeding, and not wearing seatbelts – all of which can be drastically minimized or prevented entirely.

Want to make sure your teen stays safe? Come to AAA’s Maine Teen Driving Expo on Friday, August 24 at the Maine Mall in South Portland from 12:00-4:00 pm.

Free (and fun!) interactive activities include obstacle courses, impairment goggles, a selfie station, and a distracted driving simulator. Lure your teen with the possibility of winning prizes including gift cards to Maine Mall stores such as Starbucks.

There’s also a prize for you to get excited about – full AAA Driving School Tuition!

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety strives to increase driver safety and prevent crashes through education about and research on traffic safety.

News Center Maine is proud to sponsor AAA’s Maine Teen Driving Expo.

© NEWS CENTER Maine