Joy the Duck returns to Belfast Harbor

The massive inflatable duck is once again floating in the harbor, but with a new message.

BELFAST, Maine — Some might say joy has returned to Belfast. That's because the massive inflatable duck that gained national attention last year has once again been spotted floating in Belfast Harbor.

But this year, the duck brings with it a new message. Last year's message of "joy" has been trumped by this year's "greater joy."

The mystery still remains as to where this duck came from or who it might belong to, but the Belfast Chamber of Commerce welcomes the smiles and business it brings. Scott Smith, operations manager for the chamber, said they're thrilled to see the duck has returned to the harbor.

"There's a certain mystery around it that still makes it unique to just see it kind of pop up, and we're all curious to see how long it'll stay," Smith said.

It seems the duck is achieving its mission once again.

"It brought smiles. It brought a lot of positive conversations and feelings around having it here. And it brought a lot of visitors," Smith said.

It's even bringing in visitors from out of state, like Paul and Amy Juarez.

"We were coming across that bridge, and I just happened to look to the left. And my wife was talking about something else, and I said, 'Hey, look at the duck!'" Paul Juarez said.

He added they were traveling south to Kennebunkport when the duck caught his eye. He added they booked their first trip to Maine to see the fall colors as a bucket list trip.

"It makes ya smile. It just makes ya smile to see a big rubber ducky. That's pretty cool," Paul Juarez said.