John Woods, leader in fight to end child hunger in Maine, dies at 57

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — John Thomas Woods of Cape Elizabeth died on March 6, at the age of 57.

The beginning of Woods' obituary reads: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that Diane Goodwin Woods, wife, and children, Maxwell, Jackson, Camden and Kaitlyn, say goodbye to John Thomas Woods, 57, of Cape Elizabeth. John passed on March 6, 2021, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is smiling down on us from heaven. John was a proud, loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend … loyal and unconditionally there to support all of those lucky enough to be included in this inner circle."

Woods was the President of "Full Plates, Full Potential: Ending Child Hunger in Maine." His passing was marked on the charity's website with the following statement:

"Ending child hunger in Maine became John’s life’s work nearly two decades ago and will be his enduring legacy. Called to this mission by the simple idea that no child should grow up hungry and inspired by the belief that solutions are within reach, John’s work to end child hunger in Maine has touched countless lives and will have ripple effects for generations.

Ours, now, is to honor John’s life by carrying forward his vision of connecting every kid with the nourishment they need to reach their full potential. We invite you to share your own message of remembrance – written or video – in tribute to this giant-of-a-man who possessed the balance of boldness, optimism, and urgency required of this work."

Wood's obituary guides people in how to honor his life and legacy, saying:

"To honor John, we would like to do two things. First: If you have a funny or great story, or a word/ phrase that you think best exemplifies John please share it here in text, picture or video (www.hobbsfuneralhome.com). We will be putting together a book/CD of thoughts, photos and memories for his children. Second: Once the world reopens after COVID we will have a true Irish celebration of life for John. At this to-be-announced event, we will eat, drink, and laugh with an open mic and lots of stories to share to celebrate this amazing individual.