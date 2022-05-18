John T. Gorman Foundation awards $1.5 million in grants toward essential services for Mainers

The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 90 grants to provide food, shelter, and other essential services to Mainers in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Portland-based nonprofit John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 90 grants totaling $1.5 million. The funds will go towards providing essential services to Mainers in need.

"This is an annual program that we do," John T. Gorman Foundation Manager of Special Initiatives Lauralee Raymond said. "It's called the Direct Services Grant Program, and its mission is to meet the critical needs of Mainers."

Raymond told NEWS CENTER Maine the foundation is funding organizations and nonprofits in every Maine county.

"These funds are used for mostly general operating support or program support," Raymond explained. "It provides things like providing transportation, access to mental and physical health services, and meals."

This year, the foundation increased the number of grants available to organizations and nonprofits serving Maine's senior population.

The funding includes $505,000 for 31 programs specifically serving older adults.

"Normally, we're really focused on specifically meals, transportation, and home repair," Raymond added. "This year, we decided to open it up to all of the state, working on a number of different issues, and that just allowed us to learn a little bit about what they are."

Click here for a full breakdown of each grant awarded by the John T. Gorman Foundation.