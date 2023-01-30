More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery

The director of Bath's Parks and Recreation Department says the piles of food have been showing up all across the city for more than a year.

BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city.

The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

"It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks and Recreation Steven Balboni said. “My message is, just stop.”

The piles of food had mostly consisted of tomatoes and onions, until a new pile was found on Monday with strawberries, bananas, lettuce, and peppers.

"Staff will come out here, shovel it all up, take it, send it to the compost," Balboni explained.

What puzzles Balboni is the fact a free composting site is located less than a quarter of a mile from the cemetery.

"The city provides a couple of composite kiosks where people can drop this waste off into totes and that's the best method possible to take care of any organic or compostable materials," Bath City Manager Marc Meyers said.

Balboni told NEWS CENTER Maine they don't know who's dropping off the piles of food waste, but they've been doing it for more than a year.

If you have any details about who's doing this, you're asked to contact the City of Bath.