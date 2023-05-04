'It's a big deal' | Maine Easter Eggs are ready to roll at the White House

Wells Wood Turning & Finishing in Buckfield once again made the wooden eggs for this year's White House Easter Egg Roll.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — You've probably heard the expression 'how the sausage is made', but if you've wondered where the White House gets its wooden eggs for the annual Easter Egg Roll, you wouldn't have to look too far.

Wells Wood Turning & Finishing in Buckfield once again made the eggs for this year's event, which will be held on Monday, the day after Easter Sunday.

“I mean, we’re Buckfield, Maine, and this is a product that is going down to the White House in Washington. It’s a big deal," Mill President Chris Chandler said Wednesday. “Not only does it keep us busy during the wintertime, but it’s a project everybody here likes to do.”

Chandler and company Vice President Simon Varney said the process to make all the eggs took around three to four months as the 30 employees at the mill used local raw materials, sanded and shaped the eggs, and added paint and fine details.

“We’re using local labor. We’re using local raw materials. So, I think it’s a wonderful statement from the state of Maine to be able to make these and send them to Washington every year," Varney added.

The 2023 set will feature two 'Biden Blue' eggs, one paying homage to Biden's pets, and an assortment of other colors.

The mill's top product is rolling pins. Varney said the company makes dozens of different kinds, along with furniture components and craft parts.

Chandler added it is a little stressful when you're making something for the president of the United States, but it's an order his employees look forward to, and it helps put this small mill town on the map,

“There’s some pride in the community in what we do here because, you know, it is a national event," he said.

You can buy this year's set of eggs here.

