In honor of 'Keep Warm Wednesday,' Catholic Charities Maine gives free handmade scarves and hats to those in need

The handmade scarfs and hats for men, women and children were donated by the Villages Boomer Loomers in Florida, as well as numerous local individuals.

PORTLAND, Maine — Thanks to the generosity of many knitters, Catholic Charities Maine spent Giving Tuesday getting ready for Keep Warm Wednesday—a free winter gear giveaway in Portland in honor of the global day dedicated to giving.

Staff and volunteers sorted and packaged more than 200 handmade scarves and hats for adults and children who may need a little extra help staying warm this winter. Those items were handed out for free on Wednesday to anyone stopping by Catholic Charities' central administrative office at 307 Congress Street beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The handmade scarfs and hats for men, women and children were donated by the Villages Boomer Loomers in Florida, as well as numerous generous local individuals here in Maine. Catholic Charities Maine has sorted and labeled the donations to make it easier for folks to get what they need.

Anyone who stopped by was required to wear a mask and practice social distancing in accordance with state guidelines. Catholic Charities Maine will also have 100 re-usable face masks to hand out made from up-cycled work shirts donated by UniFirst and sewn by local immigrants.