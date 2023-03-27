'Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portrait' fundraiser to benefit Bangor Humane Society

Monday is the last day to submit a donation and a picture of your pet to receive a pet portrait.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Humane Society's "Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits" fundraiser is back.

Now in its third year, for as little as a $25 donation to the shelter, your pet can be portrayed by a local artist. The money raised will support another pet who could use a home.

Today is the last day to submit your pet pictures so a team of local artists, some established, some up and coming, can start the portraits.

One local artist, Amanda Gray, jumpstarted her digital pet portrait business, Lemon Mountain Digital Pet Portraits as a result of trying out her artistic skills by volunteering her time and talents to the fundraiser.

"As soon as I saw the fundraiser being advertised again this year, I immediately reached out to Kathryn Ravenscraft, as it was important for me to give back," Gray said.

Bangor Humane Society Director of Development and Communications Kathryn Ravenscraft reported there are over 100 cats, about 25 dogs, and other small animals at that shelter in need of care.

"They need not only basic clinical care and extraordinary medical care, but they need to make sure that their kennels are clean and that they have food at their warm this time of year and they’re cool in the summer," Ravenscraft said.

"The way it works is you go onto our Facebook page, click the donate button on our 'Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portrait' post, and make your donation there," Ravenscraft explained.

Once you make a donation and submit your pet photograph, a volunteer artist will be assigned to create your pet portrait. The surprise is you never know what you might just get.

"There are many artists working on this project that are incredibly talented. If you get a silly one, you can get a silly frame to put on it," Gray added.

Gray expressed she's grateful to the Bangor Humane Society for continuing to hold this initiative each year. "I hope it's a sweeping success," she added.

Sweeping success is what organizers hope to achieve as they look to raise the bar this year to reach a $10,000 goal.

