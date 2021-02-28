Husson University Student Government hosts the 4th annual 'Walk for Warmth'

In a partnership with the United Way of Eastern Maine, this event donates all proceeds to Mainers in need of heating assistance.

BANGOR, Maine — It's a rare sight to see college students up and moving early on a Saturday, but that was the case at Husson University in Bangor. In partnership with the United Way of Eastern Maine, the school's Student Government sponsored its 4th annual Walk For Warmth.

Students, faculty, and community members walked for one, two, or three miles around the campus. Donations, registration fees, and T-shirt sales all helped raise funds to assist Mainers who struggle to pay their heating bills.

Husson University officials said in total, Saturday's event raised around $1,000.

Emma Grodan is the President of Husson's Student Government and said this annual walk is a great way to give back and support the local community. Grodan also mentioned it's an opportunity for her classmates to interact with each other during this pandemic.

"I think it's really important this year especially because people aren't getting out as much as they normally are," she said. "So being able to get students out and walking, and faculty and other community members it helps bring the campus together."