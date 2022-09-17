Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's

The first two walk events of the season were held in Lewiston and York on Saturday.

YORK, Maine — There are 29,000 Mainers who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association Maine Chapter wants to change that.

This fall here will be 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events in communities around the country, including six here in Maine.

On Saturday, the Association held its first two Walk to End Alzheimer's events of the season in York and Lewiston where hundreds came out to walk, raise money, and share their connection to the disease, whether it be caring for someone who currently has Alzheimer's or dementia, or honoring someone you've lost.

"Right after the Alzheimer's walk last year my father got diagnosed. He's only 70, he was 69 when he was diagnosed which is pretty young," Barbra Domijan said.

Domijan and her siblings are now trying to find 24/7 care for her dad so he can stay in his home.

In York, walkers raised more than $82,000 and will still be accepting donations until the end of the year.