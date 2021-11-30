How to support Maine nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

After a busy weekend of holiday shopping, Maine-based nonprofits are asking for the community’s support during Giving Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, three intense days of discounts and deals that are now behind shoppers. But don't forget about Giving Tuesday.

Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a day for people to refocus on giving to their favorite charities and causes.

“It’s such a wonderful excuse for us all to sit back and think about how we can make Maine a better place," Laura Young, vice president of philanthropy at the Maine Community Foundation, said.

Maine nonprofits such as the American Red Cross encourage folks to donate any way they can this Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, disasters don’t take holidays," Caroline King, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northern and Eastern Maine, said. "It costs about $50 to put up a family of four. There are three great ways to support the Red Cross throughout the holiday season. You can give your time, you can give your blood, or you can give your money."

Other nonprofits such as EqualityMaine are also asking Mainers to give what they can this Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday has been paramount to our fundraising over the course of the past several years,” EqualityMaine Development Director Christopher O'Connor said.

O'Connor told NEWS CENTER Maine donations this Tuesday will help fund programs like SAGE Maine, which supports LGBTQ older adults.

"We’re doing a lot to reach across the state to engage folks in our older communities,” O'Connor added.