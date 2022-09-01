Honoring those who protect and serve on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Janet Mills made a special appearance to personally thank those who wear the uniform in Maine.

HOLDEN, Maine — National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was celebrated nationwide on Sunday, January 9th. It's an opportunity for community members to say thank you to those who serve and protect community members every day.

Sunday morning, the town of Holden held a pizza party thanks to the generosity of a local business, Newcom.

Governor Janet Mills also attended to personally thank those who wear the uniform in Maine.

Holden police officers say the job is very rewarding if done right.

"You can see the support of the people behind us, these are all people that are on our side and I'm very grateful for that," said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Greeley has been in law enforcement for about 32 years, and has worked with four different police departments in the state.

"We are very busy, but I am very grateful," said Greeley.

This event marked the end of the Holden Police Department's '25 Days of Kindness' campaign which ran through December.

"This year we raised the most money, roughly $10,000, which we've regifted to the community, so we are able to help people. It's because of the generosity, support, and philanthropy of the people in this community," said Greeley.

Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Holden folks are thanking officers for keeping the communities and roads safe with a pizza party. @GovJanetMills is here. “We want to make sure that they understand we are grateful for their work,” she said. pic.twitter.com/uTEPSqwCWu — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) January 9, 2022

"What goes around, comes around, support from the community makes a great team and we support our community as well," said officer Phil Boyd.

Officer Boyd has been a police officer for two decades. For the past two years, he's been an officer with the Holden Police Department. He says the job is truly gratifying.

"You have to have the desire to truly want to help somebody," said Boyd.

There are a couple of Law Enforcement Appreciation Days on the calendar. I don't know who comes up with these things,... Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Governor Mills says far too often law enforcement personnel don't get the recognition and gratitude they deserve.

"Police officers have sort of taken it under the chin in many ways and in recent years and there's been some terrible abuses in other states and what not, but our law enforcement officers are are a good group of people, and we want to encourage law enforcement officers to go into the profession," said Mills.

On Sunday in Holden, the Governor thanked the officers that were there, one by one.

"I wanted to meet all these fine people, I wanted to meet them here, not on the side of the road!" said Mills.

NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY “Across the country on January 9, citizens take the lead on National Law... Posted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 9, 2022