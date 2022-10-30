Honoring a Bangor native: 'Erin's Run' returned to Bangor's waterfront Sunday morning

Erin Woolley passed away from cancer at 26 years old in 2010. The 5K event held in her honor returned after a two-year pandemic pause.

BANGOR, Maine — Erin's Run returned to the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning, honoring Bangor native Erin Woolley who passed away in 2010 from cancer at 26 years old.

This year marked the 9th 'Erin's Run 5K', which raised about $12,000 that will go toward local organizations, such as Partners for Peace, Bangor's YMCA, and scholarships at Bangor High School.

Race director and friend of Woolley ben Sprague said the run is a way to keep her spirit alive.

"We miss her today. It's hard to even imagine now that she's gone, but at least we can get together like this, family and friends and people who knew her, to celebrate her," Sprague said.

Erin's Run has raised over $100,000 over the last nine years, according to Sprague.

Partners for Peace, this year's main beneficiary, provides support and resources for survivors of domestic violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, which works with over 1,400 people impacted every year.

"We're just so grateful for the friends and family of Erin for keeping her memory alive every year and raising money for causes that were near and dear to her heart," Casey Faulkingham, Partners for Peace director of development and engagement, said.