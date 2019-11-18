MAINE, Maine — On Thursday, November 21, NEWS CENTER Maine will be holding its fourth Honor Flight Maine Telethon. Our Bangor and Portland phone banks will be open from 5:00 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. to take your donations.

Honor Flight Maine, with its first flight in May of 2014, is a non-profit organization solely created to transport Maine veterans to Washington D.C. for tours of the memorials built in their honor.

Your donation can make a difference. In Maine, there is an estimated 1,000 World War II veterans. It takes $700 to fund a veteran round trip with Honor Flight Maine. Now is the time to honor and assist veterans that sacrificed so much to protect our country during time of war. You can make their dream of visiting their memorials a reality.

NCM

With your generosity NEWS CENTER Maine’s 2016 - 2018 Honor Flight Maine Telethons have raised over $443,000 allowing 632 veterans to visit their war memorial in Washington D.C. With your help, we want to continue to send Maine veterans on a trip of a lifetime.

RELATED: 2018 Honor Flight Maine telethon raises more than $179K

Each veteran on the trip, who is accompanied by a guardian, is provided airfare, 2 nights at the hotel, motor coach tour transportation, all meals for 3 days, a memory book of their Honor Flight Maine Trip and an HFM sweatshirt with a hat.

In 2019, Honor Flight Maine grew it's trips to Washington D.C. from 3 trips to 4 all because of viewer donations. This year, HFM would like to continue to grow and be able to add a 5th trip to allow for more veterans to see their war memorials in their honor.

RELATED: Honor Flight sends 32 veterans to Washington, D.C.

RELATED: 45 Maine veterans in Washington, D.C. to see memorials with Honor Flight

At this time, we have all the volunteers needed for our telethon. If you would like to contribute, please call in or go online to donate. Honor Flight Maine accepts applications for guardians and volunteers to be a part of their organization as well.

Please return to this site this Thursday for the number to call to donate.